Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Microsoft was set to release the update in all global markets - except the U.S. - starting March 2. However, the company has throttled the rollout to investigate a known issue. Further, the U.S. roll-out of the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update for Surface Hub first-generation devices, aka Surface Hub v1, will commence on March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 07:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Late last month, Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, version 20H2, to first-generation Surface Hub 55" and 84" devices in select markets across the world.

"In response to recent customer feedback, Microsoft will throttle the March 2 rollout to investigate an issue listed in the known issues list," the company said on Thursday.

Here's the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update roll-out schedule for Surface Hub v1:

February 24: Surface Hub v1 with full telemetry enabled in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the UK

March 2: Surface Hub v1 with full telemetry enabled in all geographies except the U.S.

March 9: Surface Hub v1 with full telemetry enabled in the U.S.

Microsoft said that it will provide updates as the rollout continues including devices without full telemetry enabled, as well as availability via Windows Update for Business.

Further, if you want the Surface Hub v1 feature update before it is offered via Windows Update, you can do so by using the Surface Hub Recovery Tool (SHRT). When running the SHRT tool, you will be prompted to select the 2020 Update image or 20H2.

