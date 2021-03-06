Realme Narzo 20 gets stable Android 11 update (realme UI 2.0)

The Realme Narzo 20 has started receiving the stable realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. As usual, the update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users with a broader rollout to take place if there are no critical bugs.

Announcing the update in the community forum, Realme said the device must be updated to the required version A.25 (RMX2193_11.A.25) to receive this stable update that carries the version number RMX2193_11.C.06.

The latest update brings a host of new features such as enhanced dark mode, optimized Smart Sidebar, weather animations, Immersive mode in Games, improved photo editing feature in Photos and more powerful SOS functions, among others.

Here's the complete update changelog:

Personalizations

Personalize the user interface to make it your own

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.

Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

System

Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

Optimized the user interfaces of Notes: New visuals are provided on the list and editing pages.

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Optimized "Auto brightness".

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility