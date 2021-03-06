Left Menu

Apple issues clarification over default music service feature for iOS 14.5 beta

Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual assistant learns to better understand its users listening habits.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:24 IST
Apple issues clarification over default music service feature for iOS 14.5 beta
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual assistant learns to better understand its users listening habits. According to The Verge, iOS 14.5 beta which released back in February appeared to have a long-awaited feature. It seemed users would be able to set Spotify or other music services as the default for Siri requests. After the choice was made, Siri song requests would then play from the service the user-selected without requiring them to pick again.

But Apple does not consider this feature equivalent to setting a default app, an option it more recently began to allow for email and browser apps. The feature is an attempt to help Siri learn the listening apps that an individual might want to use for different types of audio content, not just music. Apple also noted that there is no setting in iOS where users can set their music service default, unlike the options available for setting a default email service or browser. However, users can still ask that a song play from a specific service as part of their Siri request.

As per The Verge, the company seems to be tweaking the feature, as it was dropped from the second beta before being reintroduced this week with the third. Still, there's always the chance the feature could change ahead of the final release because it is still in beta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhil Gogoi to contest Assam polls from Sibsagar

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi will contest the upcoming elections in Assam from Sibsagar as a candidate of his newly-floated Raijor Dal.Announcing the list of 17 candidates that the party fielded in the first two phases, Raijor Dal working pr...

Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

Egypts president arrived in Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the militarys overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi landed at Khartoum internation...

Tollywood divided ahead of Bengal polls By Supratik Sengupta

The BJPs ambition to form its first government in West Bengal and the TMCs bid to seek a third term in power in the state has politically polarised the Bengali film industry and turned it into the parties new battleground.The TMCs influence...

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbors push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021