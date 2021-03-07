Soccer-Appendix surgery sidelines Shanghai's Oscar

Former Chelsea forward Oscar faces a fitness battle ahead of the new Chinese Super League season after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai Port in a 60 million pound ($83.05 million) move from Chelsea in December 2016, was admitted to hospital for the procedure on Saturday, according to a post on his wife's Instagram account. Oscar helped Shanghai win their first - and so far only - Chinese Super League title in 2018.

The new season of China's top flight is expected to begin on April 20, although an official announcement has yet to be made. ($1 = 0.7225 pounds)

