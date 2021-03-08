Left Menu

Xiaomi Mi 10S launching in China on March 10: Specs and features

While the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the upcoming Mi 10S will be equipped with the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, Harman Kardon dual stereo speaker system and a small supreme classic design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:50 IST
Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10S, an improved version of the Mi 10 5G which was launched early last year, in mainland China on March 10 at 14:00 local time, the company confirmed on Monday (via tipster Ankit).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset features an improved Kryo 585 CPU, ultra-fast Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU and Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System that enables 5G connectivity with peak speeds up to 7.5 Gbps and supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz.

Additionally, a leaked image of the retail box of the Mi 10S has also confirmed the presence of an 8GB+128GB memory variant.

As suggested by the 3C certification website, the Mi 10S will support 33W fast charging technology. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, it will also feature a 108MP quad rear camera setup.

The Mi 10 series which debuted in February 2020 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The series also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G houses a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging as well as 30W fast wireless charging and up to 10W wireless reverse charging.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 5G features a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie snapper.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

