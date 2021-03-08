OnePlus 9 series launching on 23rd March with most advanced Hasselblad camera

The OnePlus 9 5G series will be launched globally including in India on 23rd March at 07:30 PM, the company confirmed on Monday. For this series, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad, a leading manufacturer of digital cameras and lenses.

"Today, we have announced a three-year partnership with iconic camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop future generations of OnePlus flagship smartphone camera systems. This journey starts with the revamped camera system- Hasselblad Camera for Mobile - that will make its debut on March 23, as we unveil the OnePlus 9 Series," Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO, wrote in a post on the community forum.

The OnePlus 9 5G series - likely comprising OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite - will leverage a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the main snapper - touted as the most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus device. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will support 12-bit RAW, improved HDR video recording, 4K video shooting at 120 fps and 8K shooting at 30 fps.

Specifications

According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 9 5G will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate while its Pro variant will have a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz curved display.

Under the hood, both the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are said to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The handsets will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with the Pro variant supporting 45W wireless fast charging and 65W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 9 Lite is said to come with a 90Hz AMOLED display. It will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the newly-launched Snapdragon 870 chipset.