German industrial output plunges in January

German industrial output plunges in JanuaryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:38 IST
German industrial output fell unexpectedly in January following a strong upward revision in the previous month, data showed on Monday, suggesting that the manufacturing sector in Europe's largest economy got off to a weak start this year.
Output in the industrial sector, including construction and energy, was down 2.5% on the month, data released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 0.2%.
The December figure was revised up to 1.9% from a previously reported unchanged reading.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)