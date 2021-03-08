OnePlus Nord gets February security patch, bug fixes with OxygenOS Open Beta 4

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update that brings in the February 2021 security patch along with a handful of bug fixes.

Those running the previous version - Open Beta 3 - will receive this new build as an OTA. Announcing the update, OnePlus said that the update may be less stable than stable MP builds and users are recommended to make a full system back-up before installing the update.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus said in a post on the community forum.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update:

System

Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings

Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location

Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear

Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode

Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud

Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally

Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Improved system stability

File Manager

Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community