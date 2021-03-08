Left Menu

OnePlus Nord gets February security patch, bug fixes with OxygenOS Open Beta 4

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update that brings in the February 2021 security patch along with a handful of bug fixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:57 IST
OnePlus Nord gets February security patch, bug fixes with OxygenOS Open Beta 4

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update that brings in the February 2021 security patch along with a handful of bug fixes.

Those running the previous version - Open Beta 3 - will receive this new build as an OTA. Announcing the update, OnePlus said that the update may be less stable than stable MP builds and users are recommended to make a full system back-up before installing the update.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus said in a post on the community forum.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update:

System

  • Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings
  • Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear
  • Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode
  • Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud
  • Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally
  • Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02
  • Improved system stability

File Manager

  • Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community

  • Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matchesFIORENTINA A MESS OF THEIR OWN MAKING The return of Cesare Prandelli to Fiorentina is not working out, at all.Former Italy national team coach Prandelli, who managed La Viola between 2005 and ...

South Africa's first female Black helicopter pilot teaches others to bust the glass ceiling

South Africas first Black female helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba has some words of advice for anyone who fears discrimination will prevent them from achieving their dreams.Instead of focusing on those who seek to do you down, find some of ...

COVID-19: Singapore to start vaccinating migrant workers

Singapore will start vaccinating migrant workers against COVID-19 as part of its national immunisation strategy, starting with 10,000 people living in the countrys five largest dormitories.This batch of 10,000 workers have never been infect...

Committee rejects ECD clauses in Children’s Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has rejected the clauses which provide for Early Childhood Development ECD in the Childrens Amendment Bill.This follows comprehensive legal advice received by the committee on Friday regarding c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021