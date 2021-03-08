Left Menu

Microsoft starts testing Edge Chromium browser on Xbox consoles

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Xbox consoles are getting a much better browser soon! Microsoft has started testing its new Edge Chromium-powered browser on Xbox consoles. As per The Verge, Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can now access the new Microsoft Edge on Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X consoles. While full mouse and keyboard support is still missing, the browser works as users would expect with an Xbox controller, albeit a little buggy in this initial test version.

A Chromium browser on Xbox is a boost for those users wanting to access websites through their console. Edge will also now provide access to Google's Stadia streaming service, thanks to the improved compatibility support with Chromium. The new browser should also improve compatibility with browser-based games, and services like Skype or Discord through the web.

This early test version appears to include the same sync engine used across Edge, with support for extensions, vertical tabs, Collections, and most Edge desktop features. Support for the existing version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktops will end on Tuesday and Microsoft's testing of this updated browser suggests it will arrive on all Xbox consoles soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

