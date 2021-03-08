Left Menu

On the occasion of Women's Day, travel app ixigo has rolled out a campaign highlighting challenges faced by women traveling in India.

This women’s day, ixigo’s inspiring video #SehNa highlights the biggest challenges female travellers face
On the occasion of Women's Day, travel app ixigo has rolled out a campaign highlighting challenges faced by women travelling in India. The travel brand did a dipstick survey to understand the hurdles and risks women encounter while travelling and how they address them. With the motivational video: #SehNa, ixigo is encouraging women to speak about these issues openly to create awareness in the community on the risks, labels and behaviour they face while travelling.

Industry reports state, 4 out of 5 women in India have faced harassment at some point while travelling. According to ixigo's dipstick study, women have faced public harassment ranging from staring, insults, inappropriate touching, lewd comments, being filmed/photographed without consent and more. This video is ixigo's way of bringing the reality of this situation to the forefront and demanding greater awareness on the part of both the industry and the female traveller. Conceptualised and produced-in house, the video shows women boldly addressing and speaking on what makes them uncomfortable while travelling.

Commenting on the campaign, Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-founder ixigo said, "This women's day, we endeavour to educate people about how negative attitude towards women is impacting their joy of travel. From brainstorming to production, all the women employees in ixigo came together and shared their own true experiences, making our campaign relatable to women everywhere. We would love for all women to become a part of this revolution. Tell us about your own personal experiences and fears while travelling and how can we come together to solve them. Use #SehNa @ixigo while posting on Twitter. You could also join the conversation on Facebook." Taking this one step forward, ixigo is also addressing the problem of poor hygiene and sanitation that women have to face while travelling. COVID-19 has aggravated the hygiene woes of all-female travellers and so ixigo has partnered with PeeBuddy to help out women by giving out free 'Travel Hygiene Kits' this Women's Day. As a part of the #SehNa initiative, ixigo is running a social media contest on Twitter and Instagram, inviting women to share the challenges they face while travelling. The top 25 answers will win Pee Buddy travel hygiene kits.

Watch ixigo's new video here: Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwKFY25TQyQ About ixigo Launched in 2007, ixigo is an intelligent, AI-based travel app based in Gurugram, India. Offering train, flight and bus bookings across the ixigo and Confirmtkt brands, the company applies AI for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions & alerts, train delay information, PNR confirmation predictions and fully-automated customer service. ixigo is currently one of the top 10 most downloaded transactional e-commerce apps in India and is backed by Sequoia Capital and Elevation Capital, among other investors.

