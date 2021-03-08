Left Menu

Hyper localisation, high personalisation to drive customer engagement in digital era: Airtel Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:44 IST
Hyper localisation, high personalisation to drive customer engagement in digital era: Airtel Report

Aspects like hyper localisation and hyper personalisation would drive customer engagement in an increasingly digitally-connected world, according to a report by Airtel.

Airtel Business, the enterprise unit of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday released its first Business Insights report under the aegis of its `Customer Advisory Board', that has representation from leading companies from across industries.

The report underlines the need for reimagining customer journeys in an increasingly digitally connected world with multiple personal devices and channels.

''This requires businesses to create omni-channel engagement platforms that can deliver highly personalised and hyper-localised, contextual experiences to customers,'' an Airtel release said.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Business said customers now are looking for online-first and omni-channel experiences, which requires brands to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and re-imagine customer engagement.

''At Airtel, we are already leveraging these insights to build solutions like Airtel IQ – a cloud communications platform that enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication,'' Chitkara said.

The report identifies five pillars for redefining customer engagement journeys -- Intelligent Interactions, hyper personalisation, connected across channels, customer's choice of time, robust and secure connectivity.

In December, Airtel Business announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board for deeply engaging customers in its product development journey.

The board meets at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market, Airtel said.

''The forum will also provide Airtel's key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building,'' the Airtel statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai airport workers stage protest over labour conditions

Adds labour ministry comment in paragraph 14 By Nanchanok WongsamuthBANGKOK, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of airport workers held a demonstration in the Thai capital Bangkok on Wednesday to dispute changes to their contrac...

SII seeks home minister's intervention for smooth ops of non-scheduled planes in Pune

Worlds largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shahs intervention in bringing changes in the Air Operations Routine AOR issuance policy at the Pune airport for smooth operation o...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar security forces surround, arrest protesters; U.S. calls for withdrawal

Myanmar security forces launched tear gas and surrounded hundreds of anti-junta protesters at two places in Yangon on Wednesday, witnesses said, prompting the U.S. Embassy to call for their withdrawal.In New York, the U.N. Security Council ...

Centre receives over Rs 376 crores as second dividend for FY 20-21 by HAL

The central government on Wednesday received the second interim dividend cheque of Rs 376.94 crores for the financial year 2020-21 from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL. The dividend cheque was handed over to the Defence Minister Rajna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021