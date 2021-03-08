Nokia, Cibicom join forces to deploy new 450 MHz LTE network

Danish operator and internet service provider Cibicom and Nokia have joined forces to roll out a new 450 MHz LTE infrastructure for mass volume IoT adoption and mission-critical data coverage throughout the country, the latter announced on Monday.

The Nokia-Cibicom deal will see the replacement of the existing Cibicom radio networks and migrating them to a new framework to enable full 4G data coverage across Denmark, as well as mass-volume IoT connectivity. At present, the operator covers 98 percent of Denmark and the new network deal will provide improved connectivity for private households in neighbouring Greenland whilst maintaining Cibicom's coverage level.

"Our decision to choose Nokia was based not only on their radio access technology but also their ability to provide a service that is reliable, robust, and secure. With IoT and managed services becoming increasingly important to our critical business customers, we need a partner that can not only provide network and service quality support for LTE-M communications but can adapt with us to provide more capacity and be ready for whatever customers need us to provide," said Mette Slesvig, COO Operations at Cibicom.

In addition to improving its offering to utility companies, the project will enable the Danish operator to ensure that it is in a strong position to adapt to changing customer requirements and offer new opportunities and application support around 5G 3.5Ghz.

In a press release, Nokia said that the new network deployment will enhance Cibicom's credentials as the leading supplier of critical and business-critical infrastructure such as waste, water, energy, and transportation across Denmark. Smart grids, remote managed petrol stations, blue light emergency services like the police or ambulance are some of the key areas where these systems will be needed.

Commenting on this development, Lise Karstensen, Head of Nordics at Nokia, said that the technology upgrade will make Cibicom's network ready for current and future demand.