Left Menu

Nokia, Cibicom join forces to deploy new 450 MHz LTE network

The Nokia-Cibicom deal will see the replacement of the existing Cibicom radio networks and migrating them to a new framework to enable full 4G data coverage across Denmark, as well as mass-volume IoT connectivity. At present, the operator covers 98 percent of Denmark and the new network deal will provide improved connectivity for private households in neighbouring Greenland whilst maintaining Cibicom's coverage level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:10 IST
Nokia, Cibicom join forces to deploy new 450 MHz LTE network
Image Credit: Pixabay

Danish operator and internet service provider Cibicom and Nokia have joined forces to roll out a new 450 MHz LTE infrastructure for mass volume IoT adoption and mission-critical data coverage throughout the country, the latter announced on Monday.

The Nokia-Cibicom deal will see the replacement of the existing Cibicom radio networks and migrating them to a new framework to enable full 4G data coverage across Denmark, as well as mass-volume IoT connectivity. At present, the operator covers 98 percent of Denmark and the new network deal will provide improved connectivity for private households in neighbouring Greenland whilst maintaining Cibicom's coverage level.

"Our decision to choose Nokia was based not only on their radio access technology but also their ability to provide a service that is reliable, robust, and secure. With IoT and managed services becoming increasingly important to our critical business customers, we need a partner that can not only provide network and service quality support for LTE-M communications but can adapt with us to provide more capacity and be ready for whatever customers need us to provide," said Mette Slesvig, COO Operations at Cibicom.

In addition to improving its offering to utility companies, the project will enable the Danish operator to ensure that it is in a strong position to adapt to changing customer requirements and offer new opportunities and application support around 5G 3.5Ghz.

In a press release, Nokia said that the new network deployment will enhance Cibicom's credentials as the leading supplier of critical and business-critical infrastructure such as waste, water, energy, and transportation across Denmark. Smart grids, remote managed petrol stations, blue light emergency services like the police or ambulance are some of the key areas where these systems will be needed.

Commenting on this development, Lise Karstensen, Head of Nordics at Nokia, said that the technology upgrade will make Cibicom's network ready for current and future demand.

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marine Electricals bags new order of Rs 81 crore from GRSE

Marine Electricals India Ltd on Monday announced bagging a new order worth Rs 81.18 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers GRSE for supply and service of integrated bridge system for anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft pr...

Southern Health Foods Launches Manna Go Grains Malt Enters the 6000+ Crore Malt Food Drink (MFD) Market Space

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaNewsVoir Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. that markets products under the popular brand name of Manna has forayed into the 6000 Crores Instant Malted food drink category with the launch of Manna Go Grain Malt, an in...

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86.According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknows Sanjay Gandh...

Star and Disney India steps up diversity, inclusion efforts

Star and Disney India on Monday said it has introduced Business Employee Resource Groups BERGs, a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ employees, to foster an equal, inclusive, and bias-free workplace.These groups will represent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021