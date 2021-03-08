Left Menu

Sebi tweaks framework on Unique Client Code, PAN

However, in case of e-PAN, members need to verify the authenticity of e-PAN with the details on the website of IT Department and maintain the soft copy of PAN in their records.The exchanges, having commodity derivatives segment, need to ensure that their members collect copies of PAN cards issued to their existing as well as new clients after verifying with the original, cross-check such details collected from their clients with the details on the website of the Income Tax IT Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:48 IST
Sebi tweaks framework on Unique Client Code, PAN

Market regulator Sebi on Monday rationalised the compliance requirement of collecting and maintaining copies of PAN of clients by members of the exchanges having commodity derivatives segment and enhanced the use of e-PAN.

In the Union budget 2020, launch of instant PAN facility was announced and subsequently, Income Tax (IT) Department launched the facility of e-PAN which is generated instantly through Aadhaar-based e-KYC. In a circular, Sebi has tweaked provisions related to Unique Client Code (UCC) and mandatory requirement of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The regulator said it would be mandatory for the members of the exchanges, having commodity derivatives segment, to use UCC for all clients transacting on the commodity derivative segment. The exchanges with commodity derivatives segment would not allow execution of trades without uploading of the UCC details by the members of the exchange.

For this purpose, members need to collect after verifying the authenticity and maintain in their back office the copies of Permanent Account Number (PAN) issued by the Income Tax (IT) Department, for all their clients. However, in case of e-PAN, members need to verify the authenticity of e-PAN with the details on the website of IT Department and maintain the soft copy of PAN in their records.

The exchanges, having commodity derivatives segment, need to ensure that their members collect copies of PAN cards issued to their existing as well as new clients after verifying with the original, cross-check such details collected from their clients with the details on the website of the Income Tax (IT) Department. However, in case of e-PAN, they need to verify the authenticity of e-PAN with the details on the website of IT department and maintain the soft copy of PAN in their records, it added.

Also, such members need to upload details of PAN or e-PAN so collected to the exchanges as part of Unique Client code, verify the documents with respect to the unique code and retain a copy of the document.

The provisions of this circular would come into effect from April 1, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increasing number of women paying for kids' education: Report

More and more women are breaking the traditional gender roles, as a survey has revealed that in over 20 per cent of families surveyed, women are paying for their childrens education now.The survey was conducted among 1.5 lakh education fina...

Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, but shes also a cartoon fan, and is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV.Yousafzai, 23, who graduated from Oxford last June, announced Monday that s...

Remarks on rape case last week ‘completely misreported’, have highest respect for women: SC

The Supreme Court Monday said its observation during the hearing last week in a bail matter in a rape case were completely misreported and added that it has the highest respect for women.The comments -- on International Womens Day -- come i...

Water crisis: DJB moves SC against the Haryana govt

The Delhi Jal Board DJB on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government to avert a potential severe water crisis in Delhi, water utilitys vice chairman Raghav Chadha said. Chadha claimed the Haryana government has reduced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021