OnePlus to invest $150 mn on camera development, inks partnership with Hasselblad

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday said it plans to invest more than USD 150 million over the next three years to further build its mobile imaging capabilities to enhance the camera experience for its users.

The Chinese company has also announced a three-year partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices.

The two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series that will be launched globally on March 23.

''OnePlus has always prioritised a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad,'' OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau said in a statement.

With OnePlus' top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad's rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in the company's ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera, he added.

''Hasselblad believes in the power of images and our mission is to continue pushing the boundaries on imaging technology...By partnering with OnePlus, we hope to put Hasselblad's iconic design and outstanding image quality in the hands of more people and share our passion for incredible photography,'' Jon Diele, Vice President at Hasselblad, said.

The partnership will continuously develop over the next three years, starting with software improvements, including colour tuning and sensor calibration, and extending to more dimensions in the future.

The company said its ''multi-faceted investment'' will go towards a number of areas to improve OnePlus' ability to deliver premium and cutting-edge camera technology to its users.

This will include further developing four major research and development labs around the world, including two innovative imaging labs based in the US and Japan, and pioneering new areas of smartphone imaging technology for future OnePlus camera systems.

OnePlus' 9 Series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus device. This will help deliver more dynamic and vibrant colours in pictures and give professional photographers more room for additional post-editing.

The Hasselblad camera for mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

