QR code complaint system for women launched in Telangana

The women'ssafetywingof the Telangana police on Monday launched 'QR code complaint system' wherein harassment against women could be complained just by scanning a QR code.

Women harassed at public places, offices, during travel, online/social media, phone and domestic can have access through the QR code complaint system through QR codes installed at various vulnerable and populous locations like malls, metros, railway stations, bus stations and educational institutes, an official press release said.

Under the system, the women can simply scan the QR code and provide relevant information.

The information would be routed to appropriate SHE Team office for further processing as per departmental guidelines, the release said. The QR code complaint system is a simple, easy to use, secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

The system was launched by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, marking International Women's Day, it said.

It helps in getting a high-level perception of how safe citizens, particularly women, feel about their locality or workplace or public places.

Accessed through QR codes installed all over the state, the system provides robust analytics in the background that helps the SHE Team office to assess hot spots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing, the release said.

A link through SMS, WhatsApp or e-mail would be sent to the citizens, who availed services of SHE Teams, it added.

