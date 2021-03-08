Left Menu

QR code complaint system for women launched in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:33 IST
QR code complaint system for women launched in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The women'ssafetywingof the Telangana police on Monday launched 'QR code complaint system' wherein harassment against women could be complained just by scanning a QR code.

Women harassed at public places, offices, during travel, online/social media, phone and domestic can have access through the QR code complaint system through QR codes installed at various vulnerable and populous locations like malls, metros, railway stations, bus stations and educational institutes, an official press release said.

Under the system, the women can simply scan the QR code and provide relevant information.

The information would be routed to appropriate SHE Team office for further processing as per departmental guidelines, the release said. The QR code complaint system is a simple, easy to use, secure complaint and feedback mechanism.

The system was launched by Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy, marking International Women's Day, it said.

It helps in getting a high-level perception of how safe citizens, particularly women, feel about their locality or workplace or public places.

Accessed through QR codes installed all over the state, the system provides robust analytics in the background that helps the SHE Team office to assess hot spots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing, the release said.

A link through SMS, WhatsApp or e-mail would be sent to the citizens, who availed services of SHE Teams, it added.

PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aathi Thamizhar Peravai to contest TN polls on DMK's symbol

Aathi Thamizhar Peravai ATP will contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on the symbol of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK. According to sources, ATP will contest one seat in the Tamil Nadu elections.Aathi Thamizhar Peravai ATP w...

Man asks Pune top cop for love help, gets 'no means no' lesson

A person who requested the Pune police commissioner to do something to convince his friend to accept his love proposal got a no means no lesson from the top cop during a Twitter interaction on Monday.Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was ta...

Maharashtra proposes one pc concession in stamp duty for women

Maharashtra government has proposed a one per cent concession in stamp duty if the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of woman or women only. The proposal was made in the state budget for 2021-22 presente...

UK PM Johnson: Common sense will prevail on N.Ireland trade problems

Common sense will prevail when it comes to resolving problems disrupting trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the terms of the countrys exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021