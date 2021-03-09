Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

Advertisement

The next launch window for a NASA crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second "operational" space station team into orbit for NASA in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But NASA announced in January that the target date had slipped to April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)