German court rules in favor of LG in patent case against TCL

Updated: 09-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:35 IST
German court rules in favor of LG in patent case against TCL
LG Electronics said Tuesday that it has won a patent infringement lawsuit against Chinese electronic company TCL in Germany. Last week, the Mannheim Regional Court in Germany ruled in favor of LG, having found that TCL had infringed on claims in the company's standard-essential patent EP 2 627 146 B1 in Germany.

LG filed lawsuits against TCL in November 2019, alleging that the latter knowingly implemented technologies in its handsets that infringe three of its standard essential patents that cover key areas of LTE handsets - minimizing the loss of packet transmission, control timers for uplink synchronization and interference reduction in the uplink synchronizing process.

Of the two remaining lawsuits against TCL, one took place on March 2 while the third lawsuit will be heard in May 2021.

Commenting on this development, Cho Hwi-jae, vice president and head of LG's Intellectual Property Center, said, "Our patented technologies are the fruit of continuous research and development and are central to our ongoing competitiveness in the industry and what motivates our employees to think creatively. We believe it is our responsibility to vigorously protect our intellectual property against any and all unauthorized uses."

TechIPm, a US-based professional research and consulting company specializing in patent and technology monetization, ranked LG first globally for five consecutive years (2012 - 2016) in the 4G (LTE/LTE-A) standard essential patent category while German market intelligence platform IPlytics recently ranked LG third globally in 5G standard essential patent category with over 3,700 patent families.

