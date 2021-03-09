Motorola Launches Moto g10 Power and Moto g30 Offering Best in Class Features Like 6000 mAh Battery, 64MP Quad Camera, Advanced Security With ThinkShield for Mobile, Latest Android 11 & More

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Both moto g10 Power and moto g30 come with a near-Stock Android 11 OS right out of the box and Motorola’s proprietary solution for advanced security – ThinkShield for mobile.

• The India-first moto g10 Power is also packed with a powerful 6000mAh battery, 48MP Quad Camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage & more and will be available starting 16th March, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at INR 9,999/- • The moto g30 comes with a 64 MP Quad camera system, 90Hz 6.5” Display, and is powered by Snapdragon 662 with 4B RAM + 64GB Storage. Priced at INR 10,999/-, the smartphone will be available starting 17th March, 12 pm on Flipkart.

• Motorola introduces ThinkShield for mobile, a proprietary technology giving four-layers of security, providing complete peace of mind to consumers with respect to their data security.

• moto g10 Power and moto g30 comes with latest Android 11 and provides near-stock Android experience with an ad-free, bloatware-free experience with the latest Android 11 features like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls, Categorized Notifications & more.

Motorola today expanded its g series portfolio with the launch of two new smartphones - moto g10 power- an India first device and moto g30. Both devices are set to establish the new era for the much-loved moto g franchise and bring exceptional value and industry-leading, premium features at affordable prices. Both devices are Made in India and specially designed to cater to the Indian masses with best-in-class features accompanied by Stock Android 11 to deliver a comprehensive user experience. Motorola has also equipped both moto g10 Power and moto g30 with its revolutionary and proprietary ThinkShield for Mobile technology that provides four layers of enhanced protection to users in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats.

moto g10 Power - The powerful all-rounder The moto g10 Power is an India-first device, made for the Indian consumer that is looking for a power-packed smartphone. It boasts best-in-class features such as a 6000 mAh battery, 48 MP Quad camera, pure stock android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile and more. The smartphone comes in two mesmerizing colors - Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue and will be available in a single variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage.

Key features of moto g10 Power 6000 mAh battery1 with 20W Charger Power on the go The industry-leading 6000mAh battery on the moto g10 power enables users to feel the freedom of going up to 67 hours on a single charge. Users can stream videos for 190 hours, music for 23 hours, or surf the net for up to 20 hours, without having to plug-in. When you feel the need to charge-up, you have the 20W USB Type-C, TurboPower charger that gives you power for days in minutes.

48 MP2 quad-camera system - An all-rounder camera The moto g10 power comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup, comprising a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro vision lens, and a depth sensor.

The powerful 48MP f/1.7 main sensor with Quad Pixel Technology lets you take pictures even in low light by delivering 4X low light sensitivity. The night mode on the 8MP front camera is an added benefit when the light isn’t great. The ultra-wide camera lets you capture what your eyes can see, while the macro vision brings you 4X closer to the object, so you never miss a detail and explore up close. The depth sensor turns normal photos into professional portraits. The camera also features a multitude of camera modes including gesture selfie, auto smile capture, shot optimization, etc.

ThinkShield for Mobile and Stock Android 11 The moto g10 Power is packed with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security of ThinkShield, which provides enhanced protection at every level – starting from the hardware and building a chain of trust through software, ensuring that your device is safe and secure. With comprehensive hardware and software security features that meet the highest standards, you know your personal data is better protected from malware, phishing, and other threats.

Also, continuing Motorola’s commitment to providing consumers with the purest version of Android OS, the moto g10 Power comes with no clunky software skins and no duplicate apps to deliver a near-stock Android 11 experience. You can enjoy the latest features that come in Android 11 like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls etc.

64GB3 built-in Storage5, expandable up to 1TB GB via microSD All-rounder for all the storage moto g10 Power comes with a 64 GB built-in storage, that can be further expanded up to 1TB7 using the microSD card slot, enabling you to store all your favorite apps, music & movies without worrying about running out of space.

Qualcomm​®​ Snapdragon​™​ 460 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM moto g10 Power comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processorTM with 4GB RAM boosting the overall performance, enhancing gaming and camera experience.

2X2 MIMO over 4G VoLTE With class-leading 2X2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, now you can stream or download your videos much faster over 4G VoLTE for the best entertainment experience.

IP 52, Water-repellent design6 Worry-free all-around experience Users no more need to worry about spills or splashes. The moto g10 Power features an IP52 water-repellent design which keeps the phone protected inside and out. Dual-band WiFi With support for both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, enjoy seamless and fast WiFi connectivity.

Ultra-wide display Stretch your view.

Bring your photos, movies, games, and video chats to life on an ultra-wide screen. The 6.5'' Max Vision HD+ display gives you maximum viewing thanks to a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a bigger screen to body proportion, ​nothing gets in the way of your favorite entertainment. And with more active area from edge to edge, your phone responds instantly anywhere you touch, tap, or swipe. Dedicated Google Assistant​4​ button Help at your fingertips.

Always keep the Google Assistant​4​ within easy reach. Just press a dedicated button located on the side of your phone to enable voice control, and then ask the Google Assistant​4​ for answers. No need to type, tap, or swipe. Moto Actions You act. It reacts. With Gestures, your simple actions make everyday interactions easier. Whether it’s a twist of your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, or taking a screenshot with a touch, you can use your favorite features in a way that’s natural and intuitive. moto g30- The solid all-rounder The moto g30 is dubbed as the solid all-rounder with its 64 MP Quad camera system with night vision mode, amazing 6.5'' 90 Hz display, the beloved Stock Android 11, and a new security technology called ThinkShield for mobile that will keep the data of users protected and safe.

Key features of moto g30 64 MP Quad Camera with night vision Step up the higher resolution moto g30 comes with a powerful 64 MP Quad camera setup with an ultra-high-resolution sensor to provide unmatched clarity and color accuracy while clicking pictures. The quad pixel technology ensures every photo is sharp and crisp with 4X light sensitivity. Users can own the night with the night vision mode and capture the fun at night. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens enables you to capture all that you can see in one single frame, and the macro vision helps you explore the details on the subject from a close vision. The phone is also loaded with other modes like depth sensor, smart composition, gesture selfies, etc.

6.5'' 90 Hz Display Solid and larger display The moto g30 features a 6.5'' Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio to provide users with a life-like viewing experience when watching movies or during video calls. The 90Hz refresh rate also ensures minimum lags while gaming and other functions.

ThinkShield for Mobile and Stock Android 11 The moto g30 is packed with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security of ThinkShield, which provides protection from hardware to software allowing consumers to have peace of mind with respect to their data security.

Also, continuing Motorola’s commitment to providing consumers with the purest version of Android OS, the moto g30 comes with no clunky software skins and no duplicate apps to deliver a near-stock Android 11 experience. You can enjoy the latest features that come in Android 11 like Chat Bubbles, Smart Device Controls etc.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processorTM with 4BG RAM moto g30 comes packed with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processorTM with 4GB RAM that gives a big boost to your games, performance, and photos without any lag.

64GB4 built-in Storage5, expandable up to 1TB via microSD Solid storage moto g30 comes with a 64 GB built-in storage, that can be further expanded up to 1TB7 using the microSD card slot, enabling you to store all your favorite apps, music & movies without worrying about running out of space.

5000 mAh battery1 with 20W TurboPower charger With a massive 5000 mAh battery, users can fuel up their device for up to 48 hours of unstoppable fun - scrolling, gaming, etc, and never miss a moment. Fuel up fast with a 20W TurboPower charger out of the box.

The convenience of NFC technology moto g30 comes loaded with class-leading NFC technology, where paying is easy, simple, and fast.

2X2 MIMO over 4G VoLTE & Carrier Aggregation With class-leading 2X2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology and Carrier Aggregation, now you can stream or download your videos much faster over 4G VoLTE for the best entertainment experience.

IP52, Water-repellent design6 Worry-free all-around experience Users no more need to worry about spills or splashes. The moto g30 features an IP52 water-repellent design which keeps the phone protected inside and out. Availability & Pricing: moto g10 power and moto g30 The stunning moto g10 Power will be available in two incredible colors - Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue. The moto g30 will also give you two stunning colour options - Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky.

• The India-first moto g10 Power will go on sale starting 16th March, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at INR 9,999/- • The new moto g30 will be available starting 17th March, 12 pm at just INR 10,999 on Flipkart ​ moto g10 Power campaign video moto g30 campaign video To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The India-first moto g10 Power will be available starting 16th March, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at INR 9,999/- moto g30 comes is Priced at INR 10,999/- and will be available starting 17th March, 12 pm on Flipkart PWR PWR

