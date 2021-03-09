Left Menu

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Now when users search for hotels, they will have more options for booking rooms at the best rate available. Free booking links will appear on the hotel booking module alongside hotel ads. Using free booking links, hotel and travel companies can connect with more customers and drive more bookings at no cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:08 IST
Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links
Image Credit: Google

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.

Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and availability for specific dates of travel. While hotel ads are paid links, ranked according to Google's ad auction, free booking links are unpaid links that are ranked according to their utility to users.

Now when users search for hotels, they will have more options for booking rooms at the best rate available. Free booking links will appear on the hotel booking module alongside hotel ads.

"For all hotels and travel companies, this change brings a new, free way to reach potential customers. For advertisers, free booking links can extend the reach of existing Hotel Ads campaigns. Our testing of this new feature shows that all partner types - from individual hotels to online travel agents - benefit from free booking links through increased booking traffic and user engagement." Google wrote in a blog post.

Beginning this week, any hotel or travel company can participate via their Hotel Center account. Those already participating in Hotel Ads are automatically eligible to show as free booking links.

Using free booking links, hotel and travel companies can connect with more customers and drive more bookings at no cost.

Furthermore, Google said that it will continue to improve the onboarding process for new partners on Hotel Center. Over the coming months, the search giant will introduce tools allowing individual hotels to provide their rates and availability directly, without complex technical requirements.

"Today's update is part of our larger effort to ensure people have access to all offers available to them by providing free and easy ways for businesses to connect with people on Google. Over time, we'll continue building this open platform, so that all partners will have even more opportunities to highlight their information and help people book a flight, find a place to stay, or explore a new destination," Google said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max Fashion’s #YouAreSoBeautifull initiative makes us rethink our definition of beauty

Crafted by DViO Digital, this initiative pays a compliment to women for being beautiFULL as she is Womanhood is a special journey. From colouring your hair a fiery hue to proudly flaunting your greys. A journey from yelling out Mom when you...

Beverage Start-up Jimmy's Cocktails Raises 6 Cr in Pre-Series Funding

Having served over a Million cocktails since lockdown, Jimmys plans to use fresh funds towards new product development and retail expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India In a bid to fuel its growth in the evolving premium bev...

Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two persons who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rect...

Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in 2 years: Sisodia

Piped water supply to all unauthorized colonies will be ensured in a phased manner in the next two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The government has set aside Rs 3,274 crore for the schemes and projects of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021