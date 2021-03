Kremlin calls NYT report on planned U.S. cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cybercrimes.

The report, on March 7, said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks in response to the hacking of SolarWinds software that U.S. officials say was conducted by Russia, something Moscow denies.

Advertisement

"This is alarming information," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "This would be a pure international cybercrime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)