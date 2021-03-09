France and China committed to co-operating on space exploration -French CNES body
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:05 IST
France and China reaffirmed on Tuesday their commitment to working together in the field of space exploration, said France's CNES space studies organization. A European Union official said in January that the EU would pursue a more aggressive European space strategy to prevent being muscled out by the U.S. and Chinese launcher technology, setting up a European alliance with industry this year.
French President Emmanuel Macron had also created 2019 a space command unit within the country's air force.
