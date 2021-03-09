Left Menu

France and China committed to co-operating on space exploration -French CNES body

A European Union official said in January that the EU would pursue a more aggressive European space strategy to prevent being muscled out by U.S. and Chinese launcher technology, setting up an European alliance with industry this year. French President Emmanuel Macron had also created in 2019 a space command unit within the country's air force.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:05 IST
France and China committed to co-operating on space exploration -French CNES body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France and China reaffirmed on Tuesday their commitment to working together in the field of space exploration, said France's CNES space studies organization. A European Union official said in January that the EU would pursue a more aggressive European space strategy to prevent being muscled out by the U.S. and Chinese launcher technology, setting up a European alliance with industry this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron had also created 2019 a space command unit within the country's air force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Max Fashion’s #YouAreSoBeautifull initiative makes us rethink our definition of beauty

Crafted by DViO Digital, this initiative pays a compliment to women for being beautiFULL as she is Womanhood is a special journey. From colouring your hair a fiery hue to proudly flaunting your greys. A journey from yelling out Mom when you...

Beverage Start-up Jimmy's Cocktails Raises 6 Cr in Pre-Series Funding

Having served over a Million cocktails since lockdown, Jimmys plans to use fresh funds towards new product development and retail expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India In a bid to fuel its growth in the evolving premium bev...

Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two persons who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rect...

Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in 2 years: Sisodia

Piped water supply to all unauthorized colonies will be ensured in a phased manner in the next two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The government has set aside Rs 3,274 crore for the schemes and projects of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021