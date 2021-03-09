Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures firm 2% as tech stocks recoup losses

Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation. Signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief packaged was closing in on final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to close more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that confirmed a correction.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:23 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures firm 2% as tech stocks recoup losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index rebounded about 2% on Tuesday, a day after a steep selloff, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

Tesla Inc advanced about 4%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, and Microsoft Corp jumped about 2% each in early trading. U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.54%, 6 basis points lower than its highest level this year. Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation.

Signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief packaged was closing in on final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to close more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that confirmed a correction. Higher yields can weigh even more on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows.

"The firesale in many big tech names has been driven by fears of how higher yields will damage the attractiveness of these high flyers," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG in London. "But with many now much cheaper (compared to where they were) some will be eyeing up the sector, even if only for a quick rebound."

The Dow on the other hand hit an intraday record high in the previous session as investors favored stocks primed to benefit from an economic reopening. The global economic outlook has brightened as vaccine rollouts gain speed and the United States launches a vast new stimulus package, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, hiking the policy forum's forecasts.

Video game retailer Gamestop was set to gain for the fifth consecutive session, up 16.4% at $226.47 premarket, building on Monday's 41.2% gain after the company said it had tapped shareholder Ryan Cohen to lead a shift towards e-commerce. At 6:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 191 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 42.5 points, or 1.11%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 291.75 points, or 2.37%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jio Business empowers MSMBs with fibre connectivity, digital solutions

Jio Business on Tuesday introduced an integrated offering for micro, small and medium businesses to provide enterprise-grade fibre connectivity and devices that enable leading digital solutions. Significantly, the initiative comes at one-te...

58 pc of employers keen to hire more apprentices in H1 of 2021: Report

More than 58 per cent of the companies reviewed were keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring in the first half of this year, with a preference for women apprentices witnessing a 10 per cent growth from the last year, according to a r...

CDS Group infuses USD 20 mln funding in Ecom Express

The UK-based impact investor CDS Group on Tuesday announced that it has closed a USD 20 million investment round in tech-enabled logistics platform Ecom Express. The groups latest commitment will support Ecom Express in advancing the compan...

Max Fashion’s #YouAreSoBeautifull initiative makes us rethink our definition of beauty

Crafted by DViO Digital, this initiative pays a compliment to women for being beautiFULL as she is Womanhood is a special journey. From colouring your hair a fiery hue to proudly flaunting your greys. A journey from yelling out Mom when you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021