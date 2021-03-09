Left Menu

Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 308K vehicles for fire risk

Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the US to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:02 IST
Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 308K vehicles for fire risk

Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the US to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.

Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odour.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to buy 22 mln more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines

Mexico aims to acquire an additional 22 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines during the coming months, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard said Mexico has put in an order for an additional 10 million doses of Chinas...

U.N. summit is last, best hope to tackle climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit is the worlds last, best hope to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday, during a visit to the European Unions headquarters in Brussels.This is the mom...

Biden's Justice Department nominees face Senate confirmation hearing

President Joe Bidens nominees for the No. 2 and No. 3 Justice Department jobs face the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and will likely be questioned on topics from civil rights to protecting the United States from domestic extremist ...

Greece delivers food to cattle ship at sea for months

Greece will deliver 50 tons of animal feed to the Togo-flagged ElBeik, which has been stuck at sea for nearly three months in the Mediterranean carrying hundreds of cattle rejected by their buyers amid fears of disease, government sources s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021