Left Menu

Russia rebukes Facebook for blocking some media posts

Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor at the weekend threatened Facebook with a minimum 1 million rouble ($13,433) fine and demanded it restore access to content posted by TASS news agency, RBC business daily and Vzglyad newspaper. It said Facebook blocked posts pertaining to Russia's detention of alleged supporters of a Ukrainian far-right group.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:21 IST
Russia rebukes Facebook for blocking some media posts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia accused Facebook on Monday of violating citizens' rights by blocking some media outlets' content in the latest standoff between a government and Big Tech. Communications watchdog Roskomnadzor at the weekend threatened Facebook with a minimum 1 million rouble ($13,433) fine and demanded it restore access to content posted by TASS news agency, RBC business daily and Vzglyad newspaper.

It said Facebook blocked posts pertaining to Russia's detention of alleged supporters of a Ukrainian far-right group. "I think this is unacceptable. It violates our national legislation," said Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament and a member of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia ruling party.

In a statement, Volodin said Facebook had violated basic rights to disseminate and receive information, and legislation would be proposed to preserve Russia's "digital sovereignty." In response to a request for comment, a Facebook representative said on Tuesday: "None of this content was removed through our enforcement."

Like other nations, including Australia in a high-profile dispute with Facebook and India in a spat with Twitter, Russia has in recent months taken steps to regulate and curb the power of big social media companies. Bills passed in December allow Russia to impose large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and to restrict access to U.S. social media companies if they are deemed to discriminate against Russian media.

"They operate in our environment but at the same time they often don't obey any Russian laws," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RIA news agency on Monday. ($1 = 74.3400 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 ends higher on defensive boost, but miners weigh

Londons FTSE 100 ended higher on Tuesday thanks to strength in industrials and other defensive sectors, although broader gains were capped by weakness in mining stocks due to a drop in metal prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished up ...

Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin

Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to bitcoin for charity.just setting up my twttr - the first ever tweet on the platform went live for sale...

Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

Boeing Co. said on Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months.The company reported 82 new orders and 51 cancellations for a net gain of 31. In addition, B...

Sports News Roundup: Wild halt Knights' 6-game win streak; Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with stage three time trial win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Dodgers stars lead win over White SoxWorld Series heroes Corey Seager and Julio Urias appear to be rounding into form early, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021