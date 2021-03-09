Left Menu

Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to bitcoin for charity.

"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform went live for sale last Friday after Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens.

