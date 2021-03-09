Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin

Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to bitcoin for charity.

"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform went live for sale last Friday after Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens.

