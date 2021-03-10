Left Menu

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

To help your Chromebook and Android phone work better together, Google has launched Phone Hub, a built-in control center that brings key capabilities from your Android phone to your Chromebook.

Updated: 10-03-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 07:10 IST
Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

Google on Tuesday announced plenty of new features for Chromebook to mark its 10th birthday. To recall, the first Chromebooks were introduced in 2011 in partnership with Acer and Samsung.

"Chromebooks launched 10 years ago with a vision to rethink computing by designing a secure, easy-to-use laptop that becomes faster and more intelligent over time. As more and more people began using devices running Chrome OS, we evolved and expanded the platform to meet their diverse needs," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new features for Chromebooks include:

Phone Hub

To help your Chromebook and Android phone work better together, Google has launched Phone Hub, a built-in control center that brings key capabilities from your Android phone to your Chromebook.

With Phone Hub you can respond to a text message - even if the phone is out of reach - check the phone's battery life and cellular signal, turn on its hotspot and even locate it, all from the Chromebook. Additionally, it also allows you to see the Chrome browser tabs you last opened on your Android phone, so you can pick up right where you left off.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Sync now works with more devices, allowing you to share the same networks across devices. Chromebook can now automatically connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks you've used on your Android phone and other Chrome OS devices when signed in with the same Google Account, eliminating the need to enter in the credentials again.

Further, Nearby Share will soon allow you to instantly and securely share files between your Chromebook and other Chrome OS or Android devices. Nearby Share will enable you to securely send and receive without sharing contact details.

Apart from these three features, Google has added new features to get things done fast on a Chromebook. These include:

  • Google has introduced a new Screen Capture tool in the Quick Settings menu to help you take precise screenshots and screen recordings. These recent captures and downloads and pinned files can be quickly accessed in Tote, a new space that keeps important files right at your fingertips.
  • The Quick Settings menu now features media controls, allowing you to play, pause or skip songs playing from the web or an Android app. The media player can also be pinned directly to the Shelf for immediate access.
  • The new clipboard automatically saves the last five items copied, allowing you to easily paste any or all to a new page without the need to switch between windows. Just press the Everything Button + V.
  • With Quick Answers, you don't need to open a separate tab to search for an answer. It automatically offers helpful information such as a definition, a translation or unit conversion when you right-click a word.
  • New enhancements to Desks help you organize your workspace. For instance, when you reboot your Chromebook, all your windows will restore to their previous desks and you can right-click at the top of a window to send it directly to one or all desks. Furthermore, you can swipe across your trackpad with four fingers to switch between desks.

Besides, Google has updated existing features including a fresh look for Chromebook's built-in apps and new controls for the select-to-speak, to name a few.

