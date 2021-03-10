Left Menu

Xbox latest update brings new toggles for FPS Boost and Auto HDR

The second major highlight of the March Xbox update is the toggle settings for both FPS Boost and Auto HDR for backward compatible games. You can manage your compatibility options and toggle on or off Auto HDR and FPS Boost by heading over to your game's manage settings. It is worth noting that not every game will support these features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:26 IST
Image Credit: Xbox

Microsoft has released the March update for Xbox game consoles that brings an updated to the Xbox Accessories app as well as new features including backward compatible Auto HDR and FPS Boost settings.

Ahead of the March 16 Xbox Wireless Headset launch, Micorosft has updated the Xbox Accessories app on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows 10 devices. The updated app now lets you fine-tune the audio controls for a customized audio experience. When launched, the Xbox Wireless Headset will stay updated with the latest features via wireless updates from the Xbox console.

With the March update, achievements are returning to the Xbox app on mobile with the company saying that it is testing various achievement experiences in the app and then rolling them out to everyone. The first update will include a list of achievements in the app, an achievements details screen, and achievement unlocked notifications.

Further, the latest Xbox update brings a new to manage console subscriptions, allowing you to easily see all the important plan information, including last charge, next charge, end date, and more. Available in Settings under Account, it will also allow you to update your credit card or other payment information, learn about all the different subscriptions available, and change plans.

Microsft said that beginning May 2021, it will sunset live TV listings for OneGuide on Xbox One. However, you will be able to use OneGuide to view your connected HDMI devices or USB TV tuner.

Lastly, the March Xbox update makes it easier to manage the game experience. With improved loading performance, the Manage screen now makes it more clear what parts of the bundle are best for your console.

