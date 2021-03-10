Left Menu

Russia says it's restricting use of Twitter over failure to remove banned content

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:53 IST
Russia says it's restricting use of Twitter over failure to remove banned content
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's communications watchdog said on Wednesday it had restricted the use of Twitter in the country by moving to slow down the speed of the service after it was accused of failing to remove banned content from its website.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, said in a statement on its website that it could block the resource entirely if Twitter failed to remove banned content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people.The pr...

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second (Amendment) Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Second Amendment Bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi....

Umpire's Call is needed as technology isn't 100 per cent accurate, says Nitin Menon

By Vishesh Roy It was in June last year that Nitin Menon was inducted in ICCs Elite Panel of Umpires, and in eight months time, the Indian official has managed to capture the imagination of cricket pundits with the discipline he showed in t...

Sports News Roundup: Rockies' power too much for Diamondbacks; Surging Jets hand Leafs third straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke Wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021