Two Indian teams advance to world finals of 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the winners of the Indian edition of the Imagine Cup 2021 which was held virtually for the first time.

Team Detectd from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Team Intelli-Sense from the Vellore Institute of Technology are the two Indian teams that have advanced to the world finals of Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021. While Team Detectd's innovation was focused on cybersecurity to counter deepfakes, Team Intelli-Sense's innovation was focused on assistive technology for people with low vision.

The two other teams who made it to the finals of the Indian edition of the innovation challenge are -Team DENSITY and Team CodeCapture. All the four finalists received a Surface Go 2 device.

The innovation challenge saw 353 team entries and over 10,000 individual entries across the country, competing to solve some of the world's most critical social and sustainability issues across four categories: Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle.

"Microsoft's Imagine Cup is a commitment to creating a culture of innovation in students, enabling them to use technology for solving some of the world's most critical social and sustainability problems. It was truly inspiring to see the passion, collaboration and innovation of students across the country and I wish our winning teams luck as they prepare for the global stage," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

For the Indian edition of the Imagine Cup 2021, Microsft joined hands with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which enabled enation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts, and skill development centers.

At the world finals of the Imagine Cup 2021, the top four teams will be awarded USD 10,000 each for the best solution in each of the four categories while the world champion will win an additional USD 75,000 along with a mentorship opportunity with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.