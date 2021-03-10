TCL launches Android 11-based P725 TV in India

Left Menu

China-based TCL Electronics on Wednesday launched its Android 11 based TV model P725 with an external camera for video calling priced between Rs 41,990-Rs 89,990. The company, which currently only caters to TV and AC segments in the country, also launched a new range of air conditioners ahead of the summer season in India.TCL brings its global first launch of P725, the first model in India to run Android 11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:07 IST
China-based TCL Electronics on Wednesday launched its Android 11 based TV model P725 with an external camera for video calling priced between Rs 41,990-Rs 89,990.

The company, which currently only caters to TV and AC segments in the country, also launched a new range of air conditioners ahead of the summer season in India.

TCL brings its global first launch of P725, the first model in India to run Android 11. It will first roll out the 65 inch exclusively on Amazon at Rs 89,990, the company said in the launch event.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, "The launch of our latest products underlines TCL's commitment to bring new technologies to the market, and serve customers with more seamlessly connected living by meeting their evolving demands during this new normal." Garima Gupta, Category Leader - Televisions, Amazon India said the new range of TCL Android TVs promises a new, immersive television experience with advanced features. Talking about the new line up of air conditioners, TCL India Head of Marketing Justin Zhong this time for Indian consumers we bring high-end smart air conditioners -- Ocarina.

''Ocarina is one of the advanced health-focused smart AC line ups from TCL that has innovation at its heart. The new range of air conditioners delivers gentle breeze and has a bacteria eliminating rate of more than 98.66 percent,'' he said. Launch price of Ocarina smart AC is Rs 33,990 with free installation for 1 ton AC.

