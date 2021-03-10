Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunction

Russian govt websites down for some users, operator reports network malfunctionReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:05 IST
Some Russian government websites including the Kremlin's and that of the lower house of parliament were unavailable for some Russian internet users on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.
Russia's state telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disruptions were caused by an equipment malfunction, the TASS news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)