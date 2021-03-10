Left Menu

Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:09 IST
Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax
Image Credit: Pixabay

A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.

The official said the restriction, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, would remain in place until Twitter had removed all illegal content on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person killed as police, students clash at South Africa's Wits university

One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand Wits in Johannesburg, a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the uni...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Ra...

Maha govt forms panel to probe tree plantation during BJP rule

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced setting up of a committee to conduct a probe into the drive of planting 33 crore trees in the state when the BJP was in power.Minister of State for Forests Dattatray Bharne said in the Assem...

Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathlouls sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.The judges confirmed the first sentencing of loujainHathloul, Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.The womens rights acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021