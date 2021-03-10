Kremlin, on forced Twitter slowdown, says firms must obey Russian law

Kremlin, on forced Twitter slowdown, says firms must obey Russian lawReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:13 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow had no desire to block any internet resources after the state communications regulator said it was restricting the use of Twitter but that companies had to follow Russian law.
Roskomnadzor, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site, said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter and threatened to block the service completely.
