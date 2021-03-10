Left Menu

Fire destroys some servers at French data company OVHcloud

OVHcloud told clients to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze at a data center in Strasbourg, eastern France. "Fire destroyed SBG2. "We've not lost any data but for now we don't have emails," Caroline Charles told Reuters, adding the company's data was held on a server at another site. The French government holds national data that is open to the public with OVHcloud.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:50 IST
Fire destroys some servers at French data company OVHcloud
Representative image. Image Credit: drupal.org.in

An overnight fire at French cloud computing company OVHcloud, which this week started the process for a potential IPO, destroyed some servers and forced the temporary shutdown of others, its chairman said on Wednesday. OVHcloud told clients to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze at a data center in Strasbourg, eastern France.

"Fire destroyed SBG2. A part of SBG1 is destroyed. Firefighters are protecting SBG3. No impact SBG4," founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter, referring to different units housing servers. "We don't have access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won't be restarted today," he added.

The Strasbourg site is one of OVHcloud's 17 data centers in France, out of 32 globally. The fire risked disruption for some customers.

PR agency Caroline Charles Communication, whose clients include brands such as Thom Browne and Fila in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, said it had lost access to emails. "We've not lost any data but for now we don't have emails," Caroline Charles told Reuters, adding the company's data was held on a server at another site.

The French government holds national data that is open to the public with OVHcloud. A spokeswoman for an inter-ministerial office for digital services told Reuters that teams were investigating the scale of impact. Its website data.gouv.fr appeared to briefly go down. Founded by Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud is the biggest European-based cloud services provider, competing against U.S. giants Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

French politicians have championed OVHcloud as a possible alternative to U.S. cloud services providers, but it has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market share. Klaba said the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were spraying the site with water to cool it down.

"The goal is to create a plan to restart, at least SBG3/SBG4, maybe SBG1. To do so, we need to check the network rooms too," he said in an update shortly after 0900 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One person killed as police, students clash at South Africa's Wits university

One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand Wits in Johannesburg, a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the uni...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Ra...

Maha govt forms panel to probe tree plantation during BJP rule

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced setting up of a committee to conduct a probe into the drive of planting 33 crore trees in the state when the BJP was in power.Minister of State for Forests Dattatray Bharne said in the Assem...

Saudi judges confirm rights activist al-Hathloul's sentence at appeals hearing - family on Twitter

A Riyadh court has confirmed rights activist Loujain al-Hathlouls sentence during an appeals hearing, her sister said on Wednesday.The judges confirmed the first sentencing of loujainHathloul, Lina al-Hathloul tweeted.The womens rights acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021