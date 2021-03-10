Left Menu

Ml & AI Business Solutions Provider, SCUTIGER, Announces its Market Entry With a New Website

Enterprises looking for a digital overhaul need not look any further as SCUTIGER, with its client-centric and process-driven approach will take care of researching, identifying, developing and deploying cost-optimised AI ML solutions that align with their business goals without them having to hire a new team.CEO Dipankar Sarkar said, The future is here we have thinking machines which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to do more than we can imagine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:07 IST
Ml & AI Business Solutions Provider, SCUTIGER, Announces its Market Entry With a New Website

NEW DELHI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining in India Inc's drive for digital transformation, SCUTIGER is geared to make its mark as the newly-launched disruptor in the fast-evolving landscape of tech-led business model innovation. In a recent study released by NASSCOM in association with EY, it emerged that seventy per cent of Indian enterprises that deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) have achieved measurable results. In comparison, sixty per cent believe that AI will disrupt their business within the next two-three years. Catalysing this knowledge into bringing together a world-class suite of tech solutions, SCUTIGER is designed as the one-stop-shop, powered by its experience working within diverse industries and expertise in Data Analytics, Machine Learning & Deep Learning.

Backed by their successes working with clients from FinTech, Mar Tech, Social Tech, Agri Tech, E-commerce and Logistics, and led by a team of innovation experts with AI research, business and deep product experience, SCUTIGER is designed to make tech solutions accessible, practical and optimal. Enterprises looking for a digital overhaul need not look any further as SCUTIGER, with its client-centric and process-driven approach will take care of researching, identifying, developing and deploying cost-optimised AI & ML solutions that align with their business goals without them having to hire a new team.

CEO Dipankar Sarkar said, ''The future is here; we have thinking machines which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to do more than we can imagine. Soon, all businesses will need to incorporate these new technologies like personalisation, chatbots, automated marketing and much more to accelerate growth. But not everyone can afford or run a team that understand both the business and AI together. This is where we step in, help you integrate state-of-the-art AI models and bring about profitable innovation for your business.'' With a growing portfolio of over sixty patents filed in the last year, SCUTIGER's range of expertise includes cutting edge solutions and models developed for natural language processing, computer vision, on-device and speech recognition. Staying ahead of the curve is a passion for SCUTIGER's team of experts dedicated to simplifying and enriching interactions between man and machine.

About SCUTIGER SCUTIGER is a privately owned global technology, it provides artificial intelligence software design and delivery, tools and consulting services. The company has worked with fast growing funded technology companies to build their intellectual portfolio, machine learning infrastructure and product intelligence.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to get extra 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming weeks - minister

The supply of an additional 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses drugmakers from Pfizer and BioNTech for Europe in the next two weeks will boost vaccines available in France by around 600,000, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune sai...

Mohanlal receives COVID-19 vaccine, thanks govt and medical staff

South superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The Drishyam 2 actor took to Instagram to share pictures of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine at Amrita Hospital here. In one of t...

One person killed as police, students clash at South Africa's Wits university

One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand Wits in Johannesburg, a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the uni...

Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.The oath of office was administered on Rawat by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple ceremony held at the Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021