Left Menu

K'taka Min advises Wistron employees to approach authorities to solve problems

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST
K'taka Min advises Wistron employees to approach authorities to solve problems
Representative Image. Image Credit: wionews.com

As production resumed in the I- phone manufacturing plant of Taiwan-based Wistron Corp in Kolar, months after it was vandalized over salary issues, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar appealed to the employees to never resort to violence and resolve problems with the government help.

Shettar was at the Wistron's Narasapura facility in Kolar district, where a section of workers had gone on a rampage in December last causing destruction, over salary-related issues.

The Minister said unnecessary incidents such as violence can affect the lives of thousands of employees.

''If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the District authorities and authorities concerned,'' he said.

Shettar interacted with the workers and inquired about their present status.

The company had removed its vice president following the violence and admitted that there were lapses, which will be rectified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ...

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary

Manchester City and Borussia Mnchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced Wednesday.The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021