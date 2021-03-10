K'taka Min advises Wistron employees to approach authorities to solve problems

K'taka Min advises Wistron employees to approach authorities to solve problemsPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:41 IST
As production resumed in the I- phone manufacturing plant of Taiwan-based Wistron Corp in Kolar, months after it was vandalized over salary issues, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar appealed to the employees to never resort to violence and resolve problems with the government help.
Shettar was at the Wistron's Narasapura facility in Kolar district, where a section of workers had gone on a rampage in December last causing destruction, over salary-related issues.
The Minister said unnecessary incidents such as violence can affect the lives of thousands of employees.
''If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the District authorities and authorities concerned,'' he said.
Shettar interacted with the workers and inquired about their present status.
The company had removed its vice president following the violence and admitted that there were lapses, which will be rectified.
