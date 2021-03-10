Left Menu

Over 1.54 lakh gram panchayats now have high-speed broadband infra: Prasad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

Over 1.54 lakh gram panchayats are now ready to provide high-speed broadband services under the BharatNet project, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Out of 5,97,618 inhabited villages (as per Census 2011) in the country, a total number of 5,58,537 villages have 3G or 4G mobile wireless coverage.

''BharatNet project is being implemented to connect all the GPs (approximately 2.5 lakh) by broadband/high-speed internet infrastructure in the country. As on February 26, 2021, a total number of 1,54,096 GPs, including block headquarters, have been made service ready with broadband infrastructure,'' Prasad said in the Lok Sabha.

The Department of Telecommunications has targeted to provide internet connectivity to 5,519 gram panchayats (GPs) through satellite media under BharatNet Project by November 2021, he added.

''As on March 1, 2021, 3,587 GPs have been connected,'' Prasad said.

