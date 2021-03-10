Left Menu

Russia moves to slow Twitter's speed after protest row, threatens total block

Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator, said in a statement that as of Wednesday there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on Twitter, which it accused of ignoring its deletion requests for years. Twitter was already under pressure in Russia after it was named as one of five social media platforms being sued for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:41 IST
Russia moves to slow Twitter's speed after protest row, threatens total block

Russia said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for its alleged failure to remove banned content, and threatened a total block if the U.S. platform did not comply with its deletion demands.

The move, which escalates a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms, comes weeks after Russian authorities accused Twitter and others of failing to delete posts it said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has traditionally taken a more hands-off role in policing the internet than neighbouring China. But as domestic political tensions have risen this year over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - which triggered nationwide protests - it has signalled a tougher line. Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator, said in a statement that as of Wednesday there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on Twitter, which it accused of ignoring its deletion requests for years.

Twitter was already under pressure in Russia after it was named as one of five social media platforms being sued for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday. The regulator did not mention content related to opposition protests in Wednesday's statement, but referred to what it said was illegal content on Twitter containing child pornography, information about drug abuse and calls for minors to commit suicide.

"The slowing down will be applied to 100% of mobile devices and on 50% of non-mobile devices," the regulator said. "If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued... (right up to blocking it)," the regulator said.

The move would affect video and photo content but not text, Interfax cited a regulatory official as saying. 'CONTROL THE INFORMATION SPACE'

The Kremlin said there was no desire to block content but that companies had to abide by the law. Some activists, however, said they believed the curbs were linked to recent protests.

"Of course the main motive is the increase in street protest action," said Sarkis Darbinyan, an internet freedom advocate with the Roskomsvoboda group. "It's 10 years since the Arab spring this year... they've understood the internet is a driving force. Any desire to control the Russian internet is connected to the desire to control the information space."

Navalny's allies say they plan new protests in coming months. Some government websites were unavailable for some Russian internet users shortly after the announcement about Twitter.

Telecoms operator Rostelecom said the disruption to several government websites, including those of the Kremlin and parliament, was not caused by new restrictions imposed on Twitter but by an equipment malfunction. TOUGHER INTERNET LAWS

Vadim Subbotin, an official at the watchdog, said it was possible that the authorities could target and slow down other internet platforms if they failed to comply with the law, the Interfax news agency reported. Parliament's lower house in December backed big new fines on platforms that fail to delete banned content and other legislation that would allow them to be restricted if they "discriminate" against Russian media.

Moscow has gradually introduced tougher internet laws in recent years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services and platforms to store user data on servers in Russia. Some of those measures have spurred fears of China-style Internet curbs, but have only been partially successful.

Russia tried to ban the Telegram messenger service in 2018 for example, but proved technically unable to block the app and last year publicly lifted the ban. (Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ...

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Man City to play CL second leg against Gladbach in Hungary

Manchester City and Borussia Mnchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced Wednesday.The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021