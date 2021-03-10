Left Menu

Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm

Europe's largest cloud services provider told clients including the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze in Strasbourg, east France. The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight, destroyed one of four data centres and damaged another, the company said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 17:43 IST
Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm
Representative Image. Image Credit: drupal.org.in

A fire destroyed some servers and temporarily shutdown others at OVHcloud on Wednesday, just two days after the French cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering. Europe's largest cloud services provider told clients including the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze in Strasbourg, east France.

The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight, destroyed one of four data centres and damaged another, the company said. The remaining two were shut down to contain the damage. "We don't have access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won't be restarted today," founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter, referring to units housing servers.

The company said it would keep clients updated on the causes and consequences of the blaze. Founded by Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud competes against U.S. giants Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.

French politicians have championed OVHcloud as a possible alternative to U.S. cloud services providers, but it has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market share. The company said on Monday it had started the process for a potential IPO, without giving details.

The Strasbourg centres were among OVHcloud's 17 data centres in France, and 32 globally. Several clients said their websites had gone offline or emails could not be accessed. There was no immediate news of any major data losses.

The Centre Pompidou, one of France's best known art complexes, said its website was down. Cryptocurrency exchange Deribit said its blog was down but that trading had not been impacted, free chess server Lichess.org said it had lost 24-hours worth of games history and news outlet eeNews Europe said its websites were offline. PR agency Caroline Charles Communication said its data was held at another site but that it had lost access to emails in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

OVHcloud declined to comment on its fire safety protocols. The site did not pose a toxic risk, it added. Some 100 firemen fought the blaze which sent a thick plume of black smoke into the night sky. Video images showed firefighters dousing one smoldering, multi-storey building in the early morning as they cooled down the site.

"The goal is to create a plan to restart, at least SBG3/SBG4, maybe SBG1. To do so, we need to check the network rooms too," Klaba said in an update shortly after 0900 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Assembly passes resolution to condemn ED raid on Khaira

The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution condemning the ED raid on rebel AAP member Sukhpal Singh Khaira. The resolution was brought by Parliamentary Affairs minister Brham Mohindra in the Budget session here. Mohindra said the res...

Guj HC rejects Hardik Patel's plea for relief in bail clause

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected an application filed by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking deletion of a bail condition imposed by a lower court restricting him from leaving Gujarat without the prior permission of the court.J...

BlackOpal forays into NBFC sector

Asset management company BlackOpal on Wednesday announced its foray into the non-banking finance lending space and will mainly focus on financing stuck projects in the real estate sector.The company has received license from the Reserve Ban...

Education, healthcare ads continue to dupe consumers with false claims: ASCI

Education and healthcare firms continue to dupe and mislead consumers with their misleading brand claims, as customer complaints against them being more than two-thirds of the total plaints in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021