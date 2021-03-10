Left Menu

Laser maker Coherent backs Lumentum's $6.6 bln revised bid over II-VI

On Wednesday, Coherent said the termination fee of the newly agreed deal with Lumentum remains unchanged from the original bid in January. Under the offer, Coherent stockholders are set to receive $175 and 1.0109 Lumentum shares for each share held.

Laser maker Coherent Inc agreed to a revised buyout offer of $6.6 billion from optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc on Wednesday, days after calling a rival bid from II-VI Inc "superior". Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, setting off a three-way battle as bidders sought a bigger share of a market set to boom from the rising adoption of 5G networks and consumer electronics.

The Lumentum deal was followed three weeks later by a $6 billion rival bid from MKS Instruments and another competing offer from optical components maker II-VI in February worth $6.4 billion. Earlier this week, II-VI revised its original cash-and-stock offer to raise the cash component, prompting Coherent to call the bid "superior".

Under the offer, Coherent stockholders are set to receive $175 and 1.0109 Lumentum shares for each share held.

