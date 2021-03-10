Left Menu

Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

Only the social network LinkedIn, which wasnt very popular in Russia, has been banned by the authorities for the failure to store user data in Russia.As the Russian authorities moved Wednesday to slow down Twitter, some Russian government websites suffered outages and access problems.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:56 IST
Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

Russian authorities said Wednesday they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content — part of growing efforts to clamp down on social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent. The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it began the slowdown after it said the platform failed to remove the content encouraging suicide among children and containing information about drugs and child pornography.

The agency warned that if Twitter refuses to abide by Russian law it could be blocked entirely, but voiced hope that the platform would “take a constructive stance” and comply with the demand to remove the banned content. Vadim Subbotin, deputy chief of Roskomnadzor, said in televised remarks that Twitter is the only social platform that has “openly ignored the Russian authorities' demand to remove the banned content.” Twitter's user policies outline a host of banned behaviors, including prohibiting content that involves child sexual exploitation or material that promotes or encourages suicide or self harm. An email seeking comment on the Russian action was sent to Twitter.

The action against Twitter comes as the authorities have criticized social media platforms that have been used to bring tens of thousands of people into the streets across Russia this year to demand the release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The wave of demonstrations served as a major challenge to the Kremlin. Russian authorities have assailed the platforms for failing to remove calls for children to join opposition protests — which is against the law in Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the government has “no desire to block anything,” but added that it was necessary to enforce compliance with the law.

The move against Twitter is part of continuous efforts by the government to tighten control over social platforms.

In 2014, the authorities adopted a law requiring online services to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia and have since tried to make Facebook and Twitter to comply with it. Both companies have been repeatedly fined, first small amounts of around $50 and last year the equivalent of $63,000 each, for not complying.

The government has stopped short of outright bans even though the law allows it, probably fearing that the move would elicit too much public outrage. Only the social network LinkedIn, which wasn't very popular in Russia, has been banned by the authorities for the failure to store user data in Russia.

As the Russian authorities moved Wednesday to slow down Twitter, some Russian government websites suffered outages and access problems. It's not clear if those are connected, and some experts suggested they could have been the result of unrelated cyberattacks.

Russia's Ministry of Digital Development acknowledged that some government websites suffered outages, but charged that they were linked to equipment problems at communications provider Rostelecom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 6,533 crore to be spend on various projects in Jharkhand: Mines Minister Joshi

An amount of Rs 6,533 crore will be spent on various projects in Jharkhand to create a supportive and conducive environment for people living in areas affected by mining-related operations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.In Jharkhand,...

Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th ann...

ONGC acquires 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5 per cent stake in Indian Gas Exchange IGX, joining likes of Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and GAIL in nations first gas exchange.The Indian Gas Exchange is a sub...

Man escapes after robbing cash from hawala trader in Jaipur

An unidentified man allegedly robbed Rs 46 lakh at gunpoint from a Hawala trader in Kotwali police station area here on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened in Kishapole area where the trader was carrying Rs 46 lakh cash, DCP Crime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021