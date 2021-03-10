Left Menu

Govt amends licence norms for telcos to ensure equipment procurement from trusted sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:31 IST
Govt amends licence norms for telcos to ensure equipment procurement from trusted sources

In a move aimed at greater scrutiny of equipment being sourced by telcos, the government on Wednesday amended the telecom licence norms by including a clause mandating the use of trusted products in networks.

The telecom department, in a notification, said that with effect from June 15, 2021, the licencee will ''only connect trusted products in its network and also seek permission from Designated Authority for upgradation of existing network utilising the telecom equipment not designated as trusted products''.

However, the latest directions will not affect the ongoing annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect, the Department of Telecom (DoT) circular clarified.

The move is aimed at tightening security of communications network, and helping in controlling installation of network gear from China. It would ensure that equipments procured by telecom companies adhere to the guidelines of National Security Directive.

''The government through the designated authority will have the right to impose conditions for procurement of telecom equipment on grounds of defence of India or matters directly or indirectly related thereto, for national security,'' it said.

The designated authority for this purpose would be National Cyber Security Coordinator, and the licencees will be required to provide ''any information as and when sought by the designated authority''.

According to the circular, the designated authority will notify the categories of equipment for which the security requirement related to trusted sources, are applicable.

For the said categories of equipment, designated authority will notify the trusted sources along with associated telecom equipment (trusted products), it said.

The designated authority would also notify a list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done.

''Procedure for inclusion of telecom equipment in the list of trusted sources will be issued by the designated authority,'' it said.

The telcos will also have to comply with the guidance for enhanced supervision and effective control of telecom networks, in accordance with the guidelines to be issued by the licensor, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Gift of Life': Gavaskar recalls how Sobers helped him "keep place in side"

As Indian cricket celebrates 50 years of his iconic Test debut, Sunil Gavaskar Wednesday said he wouldnt have lasted this long had it not been for a couple of lives given by none other than the great Sir Garfield Sobers.Gavaskar was speakin...

Soccer-Lazio striker Immobile hails career high after receiving European Golden Shoe

Ciro Immobile described winning the European Golden Shoe as the greatest moment of his career and said his stubbornness was to thank as the Lazio striker was presented with the prestigious award on Wednesday. The 31-year-old clinched the pr...

Children lose parents as thousands flee after Equatorial Guinea blast

Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialling in to radio and television programmes since a series of explosions levelled much of Equatorial Guineas largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside.Thr...

Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by then...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021