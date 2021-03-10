Left Menu

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Against the backdrop of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd last year, major companies have pledged to increase diversity, donate to civil rights groups and change their policies. Goldman will also set aside an additional $100 million over the next decade for philanthropic ventures focused on African-American women.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:42 IST
Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest $10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.

The bank's "One Million Black Women" initiative is a part of its commitment to impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030, the company said. Against the backdrop of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd last year, major companies have pledged to increase diversity, donate to civil rights groups and change their policies.

Goldman will also set aside an additional $100 million over the next decade for philanthropic ventures focused on African-American women. (https://bit.ly/3qCQD9M) Reducing the earnings gap for Black women could potentially create between 1.2 million and 1.7 million jobs in the United States, the company said, citing research.

Goldman created a $10 million fund last year to promote racial equity, and had then said it invested around $200 million over the decade to organizations dedicated to serving communities of color. (https://bit.ly/3ereV4m) Rosalind Brewer, chief executive officer of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple Inc, will sit on the advisory council of the new project.

The council will also include Marc Morial, CEO of civil rights organization National Urban League, and a former New Orleans mayor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

President Joe Biden was poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory as the House of Representatives moved toward final approval of his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The United States also plans to double its order of th...

Children lose parents as thousands flee after Equatorial Guinea blast

Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialling in to radio and television programmes since a series of explosions levelled much of Equatorial Guineas largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside.Thr...

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches SSKM hospital to see Mamata Banerjee;TMC supporters shout 'go back'.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches SSKM hospital to see Mamata BanerjeeTMC supporters shout go back....

'Gift of Life': Gavaskar recalls how Sobers helped him "keep place in side"

As Indian cricket celebrates 50 years of his iconic Test debut, Sunil Gavaskar Wednesday said he wouldnt have lasted this long had it not been for a couple of lives given by none other than the great Sir Garfield Sobers.Gavaskar was speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021