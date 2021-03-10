Telangana minister launches joint programme of We Hub and Oz govt to promote women entrepreneurship

A joint programme by WE Hub, a state government-led incubator, and the Australian government to help women entrepreneurs achieve financial independence was launched here on Wednesday.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the 'UPSurge' programme.

''IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS launched 'UPSurge', a joint program by WE-Hub and Australian Government.The collaboration aims to support 240 women entrepreneurs across the country with 30 aspiring entrepreneurs per cohort,'' Rama Rao said on his official twitter account.

'UPSurge' programme is designed to help women entrepreneurs from across the country to achieve financial independence.

''It follows the first WE-Hub/Australia collaboration 'Community Slate' which concluded in 2020'', he said.

Australia was WE-Hub's first international partner.

Barry OFarrell AO, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Sarah Kirlew, Consul General of Australia to South India, state Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present.

WE Hub (Women Entrepreneurs Hub) is a state government-led Incubator to promote and foster women entrepreneurship by way of Incubation, access to government and create a global collaborative network for Women-led Enterprises to thrive.

