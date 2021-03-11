Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet; NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22 and more

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:27 IST
Science News Roundup: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet; NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22 and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said. Moscow and Beijing will draw up a roadmap to establish the station and cooperate closely on planning, designing and implementing the project as well as presenting it to the world space community, it said.

NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

The next launch window for a NASA crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said. SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second "operational" space station team into orbit for NASA in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But NASA announced in January that the target date had slipped to April 20.

Mars on Earth: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet

As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey. NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

Unprecedented number of women leaders, but parity still far off

The 2021 IPU-UN Women Map of Women in Politics, jointly released by UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU and UN Women, spotlights the record number of women in top positions, which now stands at 22, including nine heads of State a...

US aims at helping India develop its own defense industrial base: Pentagon

The Biden administration is looking at deepening its military and technical cooperation with India by not only providing it with arms and equipment, but also helping New Delhi develop its own defense industrial base, a senior Pentagon offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021