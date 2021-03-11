Left Menu

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers

ESET's blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specializes in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software. ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks - several of which other researchers have tied to China.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:54 IST
At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers

At least 10 different hacking groups are using a recently discovered flaw in Microsoft Corp's mail server software to break in to targets around the world, cybersecurity company ESET said in a blog post on Wednesday. The breadth of the exploitation adds to the urgency of the warnings being issued by authorities in the United States and Europe about the weaknesses found in Microsoft's Exchange software.

The security holes in the widely used mail and calendaring solution leave the door open to industrial-scale cyber espionage, allowing malicious actors to steal emails virtually at will from vulnerable servers. Tens of thousands of organizations have already been compromised, Reuters reported last week, and new victims are being made public daily. Earlier on Wednesday, for example, Norway's parliament announced data had been "extracted" in a breach linked to the Microsoft flaws. Germany's cybersecurity watchdog agency also said on Wednesday two federal authorities had been affected by the hack, although it declined to identify them.

While Microsoft has issued fixes, the sluggish pace of many customers' updates - which experts attribute in part to the complexity of Exchange's architecture - means the field remains at least partially open to hackers of all stripes. Microsoft declined comment on the pace of customers' updates. In previous announcements pertaining to the flaws, the company has emphasized the importance of "patching all affected systems immediately."

Although the hacking has appeared to be focused on cyber espionage, experts are concerned about the prospect of ransom-seeking cybercriminals taking advantage of the flaws because it could lead to widespread disruption. ESET's blog post said there were already signs of cybercriminal exploitation, with one group that specializes in stealing computer resources to mine cryptocurrency breaking in to previously vulnerable Exchange servers to spread its malicious software.

ESET named nine other espionage-focused groups it said were taking advantage of the flaws to break in to targeted networks - several of which other researchers have tied to China. Microsoft has blamed the hack on China. The Chinese government denies any role. Intriguingly, several of the groups appeared to know about the vulnerability before it was announced by Microsoft on March 2.

Ben Read, a director with cybersecurity company FireEye Inc , said he could not confirm the exact details in the ESET post but said his company had also seen "multiple likely-China groups" using the Microsoft flaws in different waves. ESET researcher Matthieu Faou said in an email it was "very uncommon" for so many different cyber espionage groups to have access to the same information before it is made public.

He speculated that either the information "somehow leaked" ahead of the Microsoft announcement or it was found by a third party that supplies vulnerability information to cyber spies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mudslides rip through Southern California canyon scarred by wildfires

Mudslides that tore through a Southern California canyon on Wednesday, unleashed by heavy winter rains, trapped four people in their homes and badly damaged houses and cars in a community already scarred by December wildfires.The torrent of...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 28th round of Premier League fixtures from March 12-16. All times GMT. March 12, FridayNewcastle United v Aston Villa 2000 Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games agains...

Cricket-Australia's Philippe pulls out of IPL for 'personal reasons'

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has pulled out of the Indian Premier League IPL for personal reasons, prompting Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to sign uncapped New Zealander Finn Allen as a like-for-like replacement. Regarded ...

Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims

A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesias main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 26 people and injuring 35 others, police and rescuers said Thursday.The bus was carrying a group of Islamic ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021