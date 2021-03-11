Left Menu

Samsung gets Eye Care certification from VDE for its 2021 Neo QLED lineup

Samsung announced today that its 2021 Neo QLED TV lineup has received the first-of-its-kind 'Eye Care' certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading safety certification institution in Germany.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Eye Care certification includes 'Safety for Eyes', 'Gentle to the eyes', flicker level, uniformity and color fidelity assessments.

"As the global TV industry leader of 15 years' standing, Samsung is fully committed to developing products that not only offer excellent picture quality, but are also human-centric," said Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung said that the Safety for Eyes certification is assigned to products with the levels of emission of blue light, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and infrared rays that fall into the 'Exempt Group' as per the classification of emission limits set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), an international standards organization that prepares and publishes international standards for electrical, electronic products and related technologies.

On the other hand, the 'Gentle to the eyes' certification proves that the amount of melatonin suppression from a device meets the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) standard.

Through the certification, Samsung's QLED TVs have also been recognized for meeting the standards of picture quality uniformity and color fidelity, both elements of which evaluate content delivery performance, the South Korean company said on Thursday.

