Nokia to conduct 5G B2B digital platform trial for Korea's LG Uplus

LG Uplus will leverage the 5G B2B digital platform for cost-efficient design automation and as well as for the deployment of 5G network slices while its enterprise customers will utilize 5G capabilities to enhance their business and operational efficiency, thereby leading to overall economic gain.

Nokia said Thursday it will be conducting a 5G Business-to-Business (B2B) digital platform trial for South Korean cellular carrier LG Uplus, enabling the operator to go beyond traditional network connectivity to quickly offer 5G-powered services to its enterprise and business vertical customers.

The 5G B2B digital platform trial will be performed in two phases with the first phase involving a demonstration in the Nokia Lab. The second phase with a field trial is planned in the LG Uplus Regional Operation Center in KyungNam. Post-deployment, the solution will promote 5G usage by enterprises and verticals to drive their business, aligning with the South Korean Government's Digital New Deal initiative.

Commenting on this development, Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea, Nokia, said, "We are excited to conduct this pathbreaking trial for LG Uplus to enable its enterprise customers to improve business processes with 5G. Nokia's 5G B2B digital platform will allow LG Uplus to transform its B2B service creation with agility and automation and delight its enterprise customers with new use cases and operational excellence.

Based on multi-domain technology, Nokia's solution ensures full automation and near real-time delivery of services. It comprises a service platform powered by Nokia's Digital Operations software, Cloud Operations Manager, Network Exposure Function, Registers, Cloud Packet Core, Software Defined Networking, and gNB (5G version of eNodeB), across Nokia's cloud platform.

Besides, Nokia's 5G B2B digital platform will enable LG Uplus to quickly offer newer use cases such as Smart Factory and Smart Harbor with 5G wireless connectivity and associated services such as network slicing.

