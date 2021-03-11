Here's Android 11 update rollout schedule for LG smartphones

LG has revealed the Android 11 update rollout schedule for LG smartphone users in the European region. According to the company's German website, the LG Velvet 5G is the first in the line to get the update in April 2021 while its 4G variant will get this update in the third quarter of this year.

The LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will be getting the Android 11 update by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Here's the complete Android 11 rollout schedule for LG smartphones in Europe:

LG Velvet 5G - until April 2021

- until April 2021 LG G8X - until Q2 2021

- until Q2 2021 LG Velvet 4G - until Q3 2021

- until Q3 2021 LG G8S - until Q3 2021

- until Q3 2021 LG WING - until Q4 2021

- until Q4 2021 LG K52 - until Q4 2021

- until Q4 2021 LG K42 - until Q4 2021

As mentioned on the company's website, testing for the above-mentioned LG smartphones is currently underway. Android 11 is the latest iteration of Google's Android operating system that was released in September 2020.

With the Android 11 update, LG smartphone users will get to see a host of new features such as Google Play system updates, built-in screen recording, easier ways to manage conversations, improved device and media controls and privacy controls, among others.

To check if the update is available for your LG smartphone, you can head over to the phone's Settings> System> Update Center> Software Update.