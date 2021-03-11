Nokia strikes patent licensing deal with Samsung; covers use of video standards

Nokia on Thursday announced the signing of a patent licensing agreement with South Korea's Samsung. The deal covers the use of Nokia's innovations in video standards.

While the terms of the agreement remain confidential between the companies, Samsung, as part of the deal, will make royalty payments to Nokia, the latter said in a press release.

Commenting on this development, Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said, "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia's decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards."

Nokia has invested more than EUR129 billion in R&D over the last two decades, including EUR4.4 billion in 2019 alone. The company's world-class patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families, of which 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.

With more than three decades of innovation in communications services, Nokia has contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards and the company's engineers have been recognized with numerous international awards for their work in the field of video research and standardization.

Companies can license and access Nokia's patented technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.