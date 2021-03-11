Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:00 IST
Nokia strikes patent licensing deal with Samsung; covers use of video standards
Nokia on Thursday announced the signing of a patent licensing agreement with South Korea's Samsung. The deal covers the use of Nokia's innovations in video standards.

While the terms of the agreement remain confidential between the companies, Samsung, as part of the deal, will make royalty payments to Nokia, the latter said in a press release.

Commenting on this development, Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said, "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia's decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards."

With more than three decades of innovation in communications services, Nokia has contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards and the company's engineers have been recognized with numerous international awards for their work in the field of video research and standardization.

Companies can license and access Nokia's patented technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.

